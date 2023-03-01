State lawmakers seek to increase penalties for reckless driving

Lawmakers want to increase the penalties for people who drive recklessly.

State Representative Bob Donovan says the two proposed bills will double the penalties against repeat reckless drivers, and make it easier to charge them.

“I think that is the important message that needs to be sent to the individuals involved in this behavior, that we will no longer tolerate it.”

The bills also make it easier to impound the cars of people who have been caught driving recklessly. The bills have the approval of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

“Anytime a local government has the opportunity to have more tools at their disposal to address a situation on the ground that we deal with at the local level, the stronger position we’ll be in to actually find some resolution to those problems.”

The bills got their first hearing at a committee meeting on Tuesday.