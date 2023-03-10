‘Tibet Day’ proclaimed in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Tibetan community commemorated the anniversary of a March 10, 1959 uprising in Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, against Communist Chinese occupation of the country. Thousands of Tibetans lost their lives in the ensuing uprising.

Tibet, or the Tibet Autonomous Region, was annexed by China in 1950.

Governor Tony Evers issued a proclamation, designating March 10 as Tibet Day in Wisconsin. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi issued similar proclamations, and raised the Tibetan national flag at the City-County Building in downtown Madison, where members of the Wisconsin Tibetan Association gathered to mark the day.