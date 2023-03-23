Tougher penalties for those who provide drugs in fatal overdose cases

The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill toughening penalties for those who provide drugs to people who fatally overdose – like the brother of Milwaukee Democrat LaTonya Johnson.

“I don’t give a damn if this bill doesn’t stop people from using.” said Johnson. “I do give a damn that it takes the person off the street who is killing other people because of their addictions.”

Milwaukee Democrat Chris Larson voted no.

“It solves nothing. It makes the problem worse.” said Larson. “Over 400 overdose deaths in Milwaukee County and we refuse to work together, we’ve refused to collaborate.”

It’s unclear whether Governor Tony Evers will veto the measure if it also passes the Assembly. The Senate and Assembly also approved bills defining carjacking and providing a penalty. Evers has indicated he’ll sign those.