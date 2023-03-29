UW-Madison political scientist on Wisconsin Supreme Court race

A UW-Madison political scientist says Wisconsin’s high-profile state Supreme Court race centers on one issue, according to a UW-Madison political scientist. “The justice who’s elected in this April 4th election, will decide whether conservatives or liberals have a majority on the supreme court,” said Barry Burden. “And that majority will decide whether abortion is allowed or not allowed in the state of Wisconsin.”

The race between liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasewicz and conservative former Justice Dan Kelly has been marked by the candidates being relatively vocal, about issues that may come before the court.

“It does take things to a new level, in terms of the willingness of the candidates to be affiliated with the political parties, to be allied with advocacy groups and to state their positions on important issues, including abortion,” Burden said.

The closely watched race has gotten national attention. It’s also the most expensive court race in state history, with the Protasewicz campaign outraising Kelly by a significant margin.