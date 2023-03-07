Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates will debate March 21

The candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court will debate on Tuesday, March 21. It could be the only face to face meeting between former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz prior to the April 4 election.

The two candidates will participate in a traditional debate format including opening statements and timed answers and rebuttals, as well as closing statements. The debate is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. on the 21st, at the Wisconsin State Bar Center in Madison, organized by the State Bar, WisPolitics and WISC-TV News 3.