Wisconsin Veterans Museum hosts exhibition to mark end of Vietnam War

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum remembers the 50th anniversary of America’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War.

Curator Kevin Hampton says the online exhibition, which features interviews and photos, comes with a call for all veterans who served to speak with the museum and leave a picture.

“I would love to be able to have a photo of every single Wisconsin veteran ever because again, it’s that faces behind the facts that make the difference.”

Hampton says the museum has been working to collect the stories of the Hmong veterans who served as well.

“Just today, there were hearings about expanding the definition of veterans, for veteran benefits here in the state, to those Hmong individuals who served as our allies during the conflict.”

The exhibition is both online on their website and at the Museum in Madison.