Baldwin announces U.S. Senate reelection bid

Saying “the stakes have never been higher and our work isn’t over yet,” Wisconsin Democrat, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has announced she’ll seek a third six-year term in 2024.

The 61-year-old Madison native defeated Republican Leah Vukmir by 11-points in her 2018 reelection. Baldwin became the first openly gay U.S. Senator when elected in 2012, defeating former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson.

Baldwin’s career in politics began on the Madison Common Council in the mid-1980s. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, Baldwin also served on the Dane County Board and in the Wisconsin State Assembly. Prior to her first Senate win, Baldwin served seven terms in the U.S. House, representing Wisconsin’s 2nd District.

So far there are no official challenges to Baldwin from either political party. Republican businessman Eric Hovde is considering a second Senate run after opting not to run for governor in 2022.