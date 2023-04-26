Flat tax proposal lacks full support in Assembly

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu is proposing a flat tax for Wisconsin. The Republican from Oostburg says the flat tax would, in theory, do away with the different levels of the current system, and make filing much more simple.

“Regardless of how much money you make, you pay the same percentage of your income to the state government,” LeMahieu said. “A lot of states have been moving towards either eliminating their income tax – such as Tennessee recently eliminated their income tax by increasing their sales tax a couple of percentage points. But a lot of states have gone to or are moving to a lower flat tax.”

LeMahieu testified on his bill before a Senate committee on Tuesday. In the Assembly, Speaker Robin Vos says he hasn’t ruled out the flat tax but doesn’t see it happening in this session.

“So I think an awful lot of us want to take the time to listen first, which is why we have not necessarily said that the flat tax is the premier way we’re going to adopt tax reform. We haven’t ruled it out either,” Vos said.

Governor Tony Evers has promised to veto any flat tax bill that passes.

WOMT