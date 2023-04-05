Knodl wins special election in 8th state Senate District

A win Tuesday for Republicans in a state Senate special election. Republican state Representative Dan Knodl defeated Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin, who conceded on Wednesday.

Knodl’s victory gives Senate Republicans the 22nd vote needed for a supermajority to override vetoes by Governor Tony Evers. Assembly Republicans are two seats shy of the 66 votes needed in that chamber.

The Senate does have the votes to impeach elected officials, and Knodl has said he wants to impeach Milwaukee County Judges and District Attorney John Chisholm.