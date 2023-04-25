State Sen. Ballweg calls for more funding for rural roads and bridges

A Wisconsin State Senator says the state budget needs to include money to improve local roads serving farmers.

Markesan Republican Joan Ballweg says smaller county and town bridges are in need of serious repairs. “Making it difficult for our farmers to get their product to the main arteries, I think is something that has been overlooked for some time.”

Ballweg says lack of maintenance has led to stricter and stricter weight limits on rural roads. “There’s really no good way to unload big pieces of equipment out on a town or county highway”

Ballweg wants to see 150 million dollars in the budget for those bridges and roads. Ballweg serves on the state’s legislative joint finance committee, so she will have some say in the budget presented to the Governor.