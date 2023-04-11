‘Tragic, terrible’ – Sheriff on Barron County police officers deaths

The police officers slain in Saturday’s shootout in Barron County are 32-year-old Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Monday that the county has seen tragic events before, but “nothing like this.”

Breidenbach and Scheel exchanged shots with a man identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, who died later at a hospital. According to the state Division of Criminal Investigation, they were conducting a traffic stop based on a warrant and to check Perry’s welfare following notification of concerning behavior.

Breidenbach was an officer with the Stoughton Police Department in Dane County for about 9 months before she joined Chetek Police Department, where she had served for approximately 4 years.

Scheel graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy last December and had been with Cameron Police for approximately one year.

Funeral services for the officers are pending. DCI is leading the investigation.