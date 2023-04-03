Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin. The only statewide contest is between liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and conservative former Justice Dan Kelly, for a ten-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The race has become the most expensive judicial election in history.

There are also three statewide referenda questions. Two would revise the state constitution’s language on cash bail, and a third deals with how people can access public benefits. There are also numerous local elections for mayors, city councils, and school boards.

Voters can see what’s on their ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/