Two police officers killed in Barron County shootout

Two police officers were fatally shot during a traffic stop in northwest Wisconsin on Saturday. The officers, with the Chetek and Cameron police departments, both died at the scene. The suspected shooter died at a hospital.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the fatal incident began around 3:38 p.m. as the officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Cameron, located in Barron County about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Shots were exchanged by a person in the vehicle and the officers. The state Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.