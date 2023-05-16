ATV & UTV operators urged to ride safely

Wisconsin ATV and UTV operators are urged to ride safe this season. Jake Holsclaw is Off-highway Vehicle Administrator with the Department of Natural Resources.

“First and foremost, we just want people to remember that, hey, these are like any recreational vehicle and they come with some responsibilities, right? So, we want to make sure that people are aware of how to operate these machines safely. We want to make sure that everybody’s wearing a helmet if at all possible.”

The DNR also recommends all ATV and UTV operators complete a safety course, which is also a requirement for younger operators. And as always, ride sober. Already this year, there have been 5 ATV and UTV fatalities in Wisconsin.

–