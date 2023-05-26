County board rejects tax levy for AmFam Field upkeep

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors has rejected a tax levy for ballpark repairs. In a rare unanimous vote Thursday, supervisors rejected using a long-term tax levy to fund American Family Field repairs and renovations.

The Milwaukee Brewers current lease of the 22-year-old ballpark expires in 2030. Thursday’s resolution called for the renovation-focused tax levy to help secure a lease extension. In separate action on Thursday, the stadium district board approved $6.4 million for a new main scoreboard at the ballpark.