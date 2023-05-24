Dane County Judge to hear lawsuit against false Trump electors

A Dane County judge has set a trial date for the lawsuit against a group of false electors for the 2020 presidential election just ahead of the 2024 election.

Judge Frank Remington will hear arguments in the case in September of next year. Two of Wisconsin’s Democrat electors sued a group of 10 Republicans who falsely cast electoral college ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 after the race had been called for Joe Biden at both the circuit courts and the state Supreme Court.

The Republican plan was to have those votes in place if Trump was later declared the winner. Current Wisconsin Elections Commission member Bob Spindell is one of the electors who cast ballots for Trump.