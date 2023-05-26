Grothman: Biden only appointed 5 ‘white guys’ to federal bench

A Wisconsin congressman says President Joe Biden hasn’t named enough white men to the federal judiciary. Sixth District Republican Glenn Grothman cited a study of Biden’s 97 appointments, in wide ranging comments about affirmative action on the House floor Thursday.

“Of the 97 federal judges I was expecting, maybe 25 or 30 were white guys. Because I know President Biden wasn’t heavy on appointing more white guys. Five of the 97 judges were white guys of those two were gay. So, almost impossible for a white guy who’s not gay to get appointed here.”

According to the American Bar Association, the federal judiciary remains largely white and male. As of 2022, 11% of the 1,409 federal judges were Black, 7.7% were Hispanic, and 30% were female.

Grothman opened his remarks Thursday by addressing the ongoing negotiations over the debt ceiling before pivoting to “white supremacy” and affirmative action.