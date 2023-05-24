Hit-and-run victim had survived 1999 crash that killed seven

A woman killed in a hit and run in Madison last weekend had been a victim of a high profile crash more than 20 years ago.

Forty-year-old Nicole McDougal died from the injuries she sustained in the hit-and-run crash last Saturday night. The driver has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

McDougal had survived a crash in Janesville in the spring of 1999. McDougal was one of 14 young people who were members of a traveling magazine sales crew. The van they were riding in crashed on Interstate 90/39 near Janesville. Seven were killed. McDougal suffered a traumatic brain injury in that crash, 24 years ago.

WIBA