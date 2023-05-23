Illegal dumping plagues senior center scrap metal drive

Wisconsin Radio Network

Chippewa Falls police are asking for an end to illegal dumping at the city’s senior center. In a Facebook post, the police department implores people to stop illegal dumping during the annual Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center scrap metal drive.

The event raises between $7,000 and $9,000, but part of the funds will be used this year to install security cameras and haul away old furniture, appliances and garbage that have been left at the drop-off site.

The post noted that the drive is intended to take items that are all metal — not TVs, computers or household appliances.