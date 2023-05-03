JFC strips policy items from Evers’ budget

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature have begun their budgeting process. That work began on Tuesday as majority Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee removed hundreds of items from Democratic Governor Tony Evers proposed budget.

“We’re moving policy from this budget. This budget is going to be about numbers not about policy,” said JFC co-chair, Senator Howard Marklein

The items pulled out – totalling 540 – include legalized cannabis, paid family medical leave and money for upgrades at American Family Field.

“We’ll build a budget that is a good budget for Wisconsin that he’ll want to sign when we send it to him because of all the good things that are in it,” said committee co-chair Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam). Born predicted the Democratic governor will sign the final budget produced by JFC.

Senator Evan Goyke of Milwaukee is a Democrat on the Joint Finance Committee. “They’re very good at saying ‘no.’ And they’re absolutely incapable of articulating what their alternative will be. And the reality is they don’t have one. They are measuring their budget next to the leadership and the example of the governor, and his leadership and his budget”

Evers, noting the state’s $7 billion surplus, said budget writers could do more and called the Republican action “foolish and a wasted opportunity.”