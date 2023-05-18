Shared revenue bill passes Assembly but remains in doubt

At the Capitol, Assembly Republicans have passed their shared revenue bill on Wednesday. But Democrats say the measure falls short, and it’s unclear whether Governor Tony Evers and the state Senate are on board.

At a press conference prior to Wednesday’s floor vote on the amended legislation, Speaker Robin Vos was clear that this is take it or leave it. Vos sad the final bill was the result of months of “good faith” negotiations. He said the amended version will provide a guaranteed 15% increase in state shared revenue for every community in Wisconsin.

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer said Republicans haven’t done their due diligence on the measure, calling it “not ready for primetime.” An Evers spokesperson said he hasn’t signed off on any amendment to the bill, which devotes 20 percent of future state state sales tax revenue to local units of government.

On Thursday, state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Associated Press that caucus would likely strip out a provision that would require approval from voters in Milwaukee to raise local sales taxes. Vos said could kill the bill that the Assembly passed.