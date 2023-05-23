Shooter in Janesville workplace killing pleads guilty to lesser charge

A man accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a Janesville workplace has taken a plea deal. Judge Barbara McCrory laid out the terms for 24-year-old Kevin Todd Tuesday in Rock County Court, reducing the original charge of first degree intentional homicide to second degree intentional homicide and dismissing related counts.

Todd was charged in the gun death of 30-year-old Devon Hills at Precision Drawn Metals in April 2022. He clamed Hills bullied him in the week they worked together.

Todd faces a minimum of 30 years in prison at his sentencing in August.

WCLO