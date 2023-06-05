Wisconsin driver’s licenses getting an update

Your next driver’s license will have a new look. Wisconsin driver’s licenses are getting an update to provide increased security.

According to the state Division of Motor Vehicles, new licenses will feature hard to replicate artistic designs featuring images representing Wisconsin and make them harder to counterfeit.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Wisconsin DMV debuts new driver license/ID cards: ✅Artistic designs

✅Transparent windows on the card’s edges

✅A ‘flipping effect’ showing the secondary photo and year of birth

Your current driver’s license or ID card will remain valid until it expires. The new versions will be issued to anyone renewing, replacing or getting their license for the first time.