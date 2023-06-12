Alcohol regulations overhaul set for hearing at Capitol on Tuesday

A bill to overhaul Wisconsin’s alcohol regulations is on the fast track at the Capitol.

The 156-page bill is a product of years of negotiations between Republican lawmakers and industry representatives. It was just announced last week and will get a committee hearing on Tuesday.

There are many moving parts, but consumers are most likely to notice new venues to purchase alcoholic beverages directly from producers, as opposed to liquor or grocery stores. Owners of wedding barns and other private event venues that serve alcohol or want to serve alcohol but are not taverns would also see changes.