Gun safety bills from Democrats are unlikely to advance

Democrats at the Capitol are proposing gun safety measures. Lawmakers unveiled the measures during a Capitol press conference on Monday, along with Attorney General Josh Kaul and gun violence prevention advocates.

“Listen to me. How many more times do we need the same call to action before something is done? I am sick and tired of all these calls to action,” said Representative Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison).

Today I am proud to stand with the Wisconsin Coalition for Gun Safety and Attorney General Josh Kaul as we roll out our #GunSafeSummer bill package. Click here to read my full statement:https://t.co/d4eSUem1Nb pic.twitter.com/L1oN4dOQ1y — Shelia Stubbs (@RepStubbs) June 12, 2023

The bills – a sales tax exemption for gun safes and locks, background checks for all gun sales, and extreme risk protection orders – known as red flag laws – are all unlikely to receive hearings in the Republican controlled legislature.