Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Crime / Courts / Gun safety bills from Democrats are unlikely to advance

Gun safety bills from Democrats are unlikely to advance

By

Democrats at the Capitol are proposing gun safety measures. Lawmakers unveiled the measures during a Capitol press conference on Monday, along with Attorney General Josh Kaul and gun violence prevention advocates.

“Listen to me. How many more times do we need the same call to action before something is done? I am sick and tired of all these calls to action,” said Representative Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison).

 

The bills – a sales tax exemption for gun safes and locks, background checks for all gun sales, and extreme risk protection orders – known as red flag laws –  are all unlikely to receive hearings in the Republican controlled legislature.