JFC rejects funding for UW Madison engineering building

Budget writers at the state Capitol said no to a major investment for UW-Madison on Thursday. Joint Finance Committee Republicans on Thursday rejected Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to spend $355 million on an engineering building on the Madison campus

UW System President Jay Rothman said the new building is the system’s top priority because “to compete and prosper, we must invest in high-demand programs at all our universities.”

In a statement, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said the “building would promote the state’s economic development. It would create significant workforce opportunities. It would propel innovation. And without it, we harm businesses all across Wisconsin.” Nearly half of the project’s budgeted $347 million cost was going to be provided by private funding.

And JFC proposed reducing Evers’ capital budget request of $3.75 billion to nearly $2.4 billion. “We had to reduce an unrealistic capital budget,” said committee co-chair Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam). The committee also approved setting aside $2 million to help Green Bay host the 2025 NFL draft, something requested by lawmakers representing the area.

