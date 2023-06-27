Manufacturer 3M agrees to massive settlement for lawsuits over PFAS contamination

Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to a settlement worth at least 10 billion dollars over PFAS contaminations.

Over 300 communities are entering lawsuits against the company over widespread contamination of the so-called “forever chemicals”.

The total settlements will be paid out over the next 13 years, and could go as high as 12 billion dollars if more communities find contamination.

Those chemicals were used in everything from fire-fighting foam to making non-stick pans, and have been linked to some cancers and immune diseases.