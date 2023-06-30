Stay safe and sane with fireworks this weekend, says DNR

Be safe and sane with your 4th of July fireworks this weekend.

Department of Natural Resources wildfire prevention specialist Catherine Koele says you should take simple steps to keep yourself and the environment safe.

“Concrete or gravel areas, have a water source, do it during the evening for sure. Because you know, the humidity comes up, the dew points are a little bit helpful, the winds die down.”

Koele (COOL-ee) says you should stick with ground displays this year. “Even these little bottle rockets and things like that they shoot they shoot into unknown areas or they can’t be controlled.”

If you want to enjoy a large display, find a local community event where professionals can handle the large fireworks for everyone.