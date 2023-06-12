Weekend rain a welcome sight, but we’ll need more to break the drought says NWS

The rain Wisconsin has been seeing over the last few days is a welcome sight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Mamrosh says it might not be enough for some.

“Some locations will get a half inch to perhaps an inch of rain, which will help crops that are starting to grow like corn and soybeans, but it’s not going to make an appreciable difference in the soil moisture across the area.”

Mamrosh says the rain we’ve gotten amounts to sprinkles when it comes to the ongoing drought.

“That’s certainly going to help people’s lawns get green again. And it’ll help farmers that have some crops planted. But unless we get some more rain in the next week or two, it’s not going to make much of a difference as far as long-term drought prospects go.”



Parts of the state could see another inch of rain before the weather system moves on this week.