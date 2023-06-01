Wisconsin delegation splits in debt ceiling vote

Wisconsin’s House delegation split over a bill to lift the nation’s debt ceiling in Wednesday’s vote. Democrat Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan joined Republican Tom Tiffany to oppose the bill which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated with the White House.

McCarthy, facing opposition from right-wing members of his party, was relying on Democrats to help pass the bill, and it passed 314-117 with 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voting yes.

Moore, who represents the 4th Congressional District which includes Milwaukee, accused Republicans of pushing the U.S. to “the brink of catastrophe unless their demands were met.”

Before the ink is dry on this deal, the GOP will be proposing more tax cuts for corporations & the ultra-wealthy at the continued expense of vulnerable Americans, particularly those who are black & brown. Just wait. pic.twitter.com/LShdO1J6JK — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) June 1, 2023

Pocan, who represents the 2nd Congressional District and is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said there were too many unanswered questions.

With too many unanswered questions & unknown, undisclosed side deals, including a shortfall of $58 billion in promised domestic funding not guaranteed in the bill for education, healthcare, &more, I could not, in good conscience, vote for this bill.https://t.co/Y0iE3FkVLq — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) June 1, 2023

Tiffany, a conservative representing the 7th CD in northern Wisconsin said ahead of the vote, “Wisconsinites sent me to Congress to shrink Washington and grow the American economy, and this bill failed to meet the moment.”

The latest debt limit deal is a missed opportunity that: ❌Adds $4 trillion to our national debt

❌Keeps $1.2 trillion in unreliable green energy giveaways

❌Forces 87% of Americans without federal student loan debt to pay for those that do That’s why I am voting NO. — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) May 31, 2023

Republican Representative Bryan Steil of Janesville, a member of House Republican leadership, called the bill “the first step in the right direction. These reforms to limit spending, save taxpayers money, and grow the economy.”

The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate, where Republican Ron Johnson opposes it and Democrat Tammy Baldwin is expected to support it. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed the Senate will stay in session until the job is finished.