Dane County sheriff says help your older relatives stay safe from scammers

The Dane County Sheriff’s office wants you to contact your older relatives and friends and make sure they’re aware of scams targeting them.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says crooks like to target older people who may not be tech savvy or able to fend off verbally aggressive criminals.

“A typical ruse is, ‘Hey, grandma? It’s me.’ And the response is, ‘Is that you, Jimmy?’ Well, now, they just know Jimmy’s the grandson, and that’s how they play off of the ruse and the communication.”

A lottery scam is working through Dane County right now, but Barrett says people need to be aware that criminals change their tactics all the time. Most of all, if someone wants you to send them money over the phone right now? Hang up and contact the police.