DHS seeks input on $15 million JUUL labs settlement

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeking input on how to allocate millions of dollars from a legal settlement involving vaping. The $15 million is from a multi state settlement with JUUL Labs, a leading maker of vaping devices.

DHS will hold three virtual listening sessions and offer an online survey to get ideas from the public and partners about how to use that money over the next five to nine years to reverse the harm caused by the devices also known as E-cigarettes. Find a schedule of the virtual listening sessions on the DHS website.