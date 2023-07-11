Elk hunt drawing winners from Cedarburg, Green Bay, Sparta, Mount Horeb

Four Wisconsin hunters will get a chance to bag an elk this fall. The Department of Natural Resources on Monday announced winners of a random drawing from more than 21,300 applicants. All four hunters have been contacted; they’re from Cedarburg, Green Bay, Sparta and Mount Horeb.

An eight bull quota approved in May by the Natural Resources Board is the same as for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Ojibwe tribes have declared the remaining four elk, per their treaty rights within the Ceded Territory. The season opens October 14 in the northern elk zone, covering portions of five counties with a herd numbering some 355 elk.