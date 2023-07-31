Evers condemns Nazis who marred Watertown Pride event

Governor Tony Evers is condemning a Nazi group’s appearance at a Pride event over the weekend. The governor on Monday released a statement condemning Nazis who showed up at the annual “Pride in the Park” event in Watertown on Saturday.

Evers cites the Watertown Daily Times which reported a dozen members of Neo-Nazi group The Blood Tribe waved swastika flags, gave the Nazi salute and yelled homophobic rhetoric.

Evers called it “a disgusting and direct attack” on the LGBTQ community, communities of color, and Jewish Wisconsinites. The governor said such messages, symbols, or groups are unacceptable and unwelcome in Wisconsin.

Also on Monday, state Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) released a statement. The lawmaker said “it would be best to have a child-free gathering indoors,” rather than in a public park. “One can both find adult performances unsuitable for children at the same time they find hate groups to be vile,” the lawmaker said.