Four people are dead and two more are injured in two plane crashes connected to EAA Airventure.

Two aircraft, a helicopter and a gyrocopter, collided in the air around noon on Saturday at Wittman Regional in Oshkosh. Two people were killed and two were injured in that crash which shut down the airport for several hours.

Earlier in the day, a plane crashed into Lake Winnebago, killing the two people on board.

The NTSB is investigating all of the crashes.