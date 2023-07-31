UPFRONT: Justice Hagedorn concerned over politicization of Supreme Court

State Supreme Court justice Brian Hagedorn says he’s concerned about politicization of the Court. Speaking on WISN’s UPFRONT, Hagedorn said people should stop thinking of the court as some political tool.

“That shouldn’t be true on the right, it shouldn’t be true, you know, on the left. So whatever happens, you know, in a race, I think it’s important for the public to know that we are deciding cases based on the law, at least that’s what we ought to be doing at the end of the day.”

Hagedorn says that the court ought to be ruling purely on the law, and not be influenced by personal opinions.

“I get there’s a lot of political noise and a lot of people want what they want out of the court. But I think it’s incumbent upon us to show that we are going to, you know, act like a court and not just do whatever the political chatters want on either side.”

Justice Janet Protasiewicz will be sworn in this week to replace retiring Justice Patience Roggensack. That will shift the court’s majority from conservative to progressive, but Hagedorn has been seen as a swing vote already in several high profile cases.