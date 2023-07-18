WEC’s Wolfe questioned in special counsel’s election probe

Wisconsin’s chief elections official has been questioned as part of the investigation into the 2020 election.

A Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman has confirmed that Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe to be interviewed regarding the events surrounding January 6, 2021. Wolfe appeared in person before DOJ and FBI investigators in April. Wolfe declined further comment.

Elections officials in Madison and Milwaukee also answered questions as part of the special counsel’s probe into efforts by Donald Trump and his associates to overturn election results here and in several other key states.