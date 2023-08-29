Bipartisan Assembly panel will examine impact of AI

A new bipartisan Assembly task force will explore the impact of AI in Wisconsin. Representative Nate Gustafson (R-Neenah) has been named by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to co-chair the panel with Representative Steve Doyle (D-Onalaska).

Gustafson admits, some of us are apprehensive about AI. “I think it starts with the foundation that a lot of people are getting their misconceptions of what AI can do, kind of based off of the Terminator, I’ll put it out there very bluntly like that.”

And of course, AI is already in common use. “The press release that I put out, speaking of me becoming the chair of the task force, was actually generated using chatgpt,” Gustafson said, although the release needed some additional polishing.

“We’re going into the unknown, we’re really going into the fog of this. So we’re going to really find out who the big players are, obviously, not only in our state, but in our country, as we kind of expand and really call on the folks who have the most expertise on this topic.” Gustafson expects the task force to begin its work next month, with a goal of creating legislation.

Governor Tony Evers’ administration has also announced formation of an AI task force.

In addition to the AI task force, Vos has also appointed task forces on human trafficking, truancy and childhood obesity.