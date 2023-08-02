DNR releases revised wolf management plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday released revisions to its draft wolf management plan. DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Randy Johnson said the plan improves transparency but does not set a specific population goal.

Under the plan, the state could have between 800 and 1200 wolves, which is in line with current population estimates. If the wolf is removed from the federal endangered species list, it would trigger a wolf hunt, something the plan takes into account. It goes before the Natural Resources Board in October. The draft plan can be viewed at the DNR website.