Kaul says Republicans can’t replace WEC administrator Wolfe

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Republican lawmakers can’t replace the head of the commission which administers elections in Wisconsin.

The Democratic AG sent a letter to the director of the Legislative Council this week. Kaul said the six member Wisconsin Elections Commission has not voted to replace Meagen Wolfe, so the Senate can’t replace her. In June, commissioners deadlocked on reappointing Wolfe.

Kaul wrote that “there is no WEC administrator appointment before the Senate,” citing a state supreme court ruling last year, that a person isn’t removed from a commission or board just because their term is over. The decision was in favor of a Republican appointee to the state Natural Resources Board who stayed on the board two years after his term ran out. Kaul argues the same applies to Wolfe.

A hearing on Wolfe’s potential replacement is set for next week. Wolfe said Wednesday she would not be appearing, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Kaul said he would be representing WEC before the committee.