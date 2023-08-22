NWS offers tips to beat the heat this week

Be safe as extremely hot temperatures move through Wisconsin this week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Richard Mamrosh said you should keep an eye on loved ones in the heat.

“Check on older people that might live alone, that don’t have air conditioning, make sure they’re okay. Don’t leave kids or pets in a hot car.”

Mamrosh said if you don’t have to be outside, don’t go outside. “It would be better to, you know, do those activities early in the morning, like shortly after sunrise or just before sunset. Because during the late afternoon hours, that’s when the heat indices will be highest.”

Parts of southern Wisconsin could see heat indices into the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday. Communities across the region have made cooling centers available.