Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin assisting Maui wildfire victims

Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin are assisting wildfire victims on the island of Maui. Jennifer Warren, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin said the organization currently has seven volunteers from the state that have deployed to Maui to help out.

Warren said the volunteers are working directly with those impacted by the disaster. “They work with our partners to provide meals, disaster health and mental health services and spiritual care. They work in the shelters.”

Warren said volunteer deployments typically last three weeks.

To help people affected by disasters such as the Maui wildfires, you can make a gift to Red Cross relief by visiting redcross.org , calling 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or texting the word “redcross” to 90999 to make a ten dollar donation.