Renowned Menominee leader Ada Deer dies at 88

Wisconsin and national Native American leader Ada Deer has died.

She was the first female head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and first woman to serve as chairperson of the Menominee Nation. Speaking on a UW-Alumni podcast in 2019, Deer said she didn’t set out to be the first of all these things.

“It just kind of works out that way because I’m willing to put in the work and it interests me and I have a passion for people and passion for life!” Deer said she spun a college scholarship from the Menominee nation into her success “Then the doors open up and then more things happen. And so I’m accustomed to succeeding not failing.”

Deer’s work helped fend off federal efforts in the 1950s to eliminate America’s tribal nations, and allowed the Menominee to be once again recognized as a sovereign nation.

Governor Evers praised Deer on social media, calling her a trailblazer and a champion. Deer was 88.