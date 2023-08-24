Slinger HS student is winner of 2024 DNR sticker design contest

We have a state park sticker contest winner. The Department of Natural Resources announced that Slinger High School sophomore Samantha Williams is the winner of the 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.

Her winning design illustrates the tenderness between a loon and chick afloat on a calm body of water. The image will be printed on admission stickers and displayed on more than 500,000 vehicles.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual design contest is open to high school-age students statewide. The DNR received about 150 entries this year.