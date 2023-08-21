WI & MN DOT request federal funding to replace Blatnik Bridge

Wisconsin and Minnesota are pursuing federal funding to replace a key piece of infrastructure. The Blatnik Bridge carries more than 33,000 vehicles daily between Duluth and Superior. The 60-year-old span has significant structural deterioration and load restrictions, with anticipated closure in 2030.

It’s jointly owned and managed by the Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation. Governors Tony Evers and Tim Walz have announced the agencies have requested federal funding from more than $1 billion available through a grant that’s part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Each of the states have committed 400 million dollars to the project.