Assembly Democrats propose bills to strengthen unions

State Assembly Democrats want to make it easier for unions to bargain in Wisconsin. Stevens Point representative Katrina Shankland says union action has led to major wins for workers.

“The Teamsters recent historic UPS deal and the strike actions that led to ratified contracts at Leinenkugel’s and New Dairy Select Milk here in Wisconsin, powerfully demonstrate that labor unions are using their collective power to win big for workers,” said Shankland.

The new 10 bill package would ease requirements to qualify for union ratification and require companies to recognize unions. The bills are unlikely to see action in the Republican controlled legislature.