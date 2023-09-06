A state Assembly task force will examine human trafficking in Wisconsin. Task force chair, Representative Jerry O’Connor (R-Fond du Lac) said that while many victims are transported through major cities in the region, human trafficking in our state is a bigger problem that most realize and also occurs in smaller communities.

“And it is a difficult problem,” O’Conner said. “Since a number of people that are involved as victims in human trafficking, this is also their pathway to just surviving.”

O’Conner said the goal of the bipartisan panel created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will be to craft legislation that targets those who take advantage of victims

“Obviously, politics is part of Madison. But there are certain issues that just transcend politics. I believe this is one of them.” Vos has named members of both parties to the task force, including Representative Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) as vice-chair. The Speaker has also named task forces on Artificial Intelligence, Truancy and Childhood Obesity.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul has also created a human trafficking task force within the Wisconsin Department of Justice.