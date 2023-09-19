DNR asks people not to bait or feed deer

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is again asking people not to bait or feed deer this fall. DNR Deer Herd Health Specialist Erin Larson said doing so can help prevent spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, as deer will congregate.

“You have more potential for infectious disease diseases to spread like chronic wasting disease,” Larson said.

Baiting and feeding is currently prohibited in the majority of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. “There is baiting and feeding regulations currently in 55 of our counties. So the warden could issue a citation if an individual was baiting and feeding in those counties.”

For the rest of the state, the DNR recommendation is to forgo the practice altogether.

Counties fall under a 3-year baiting and feeding ban when a wild or farm-raised deer tests positive for CWD in the county. If the CWD-positive deer is found within 10 miles of a county line, the adjoining county will fall under a two-year ban. If additional CWD cases are found during the lifetime of a baiting and feeding ban, the ban will reset for an additional two to three years.

Find more information on baiting and feeding regulations and a map of counties with active bans on the DNR’s baiting and feeding regulations webpage.