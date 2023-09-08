Evers awards grants to help veterans’ mental health

Governor Tony Evers was at a Thursday night event spotlighting veterans’ mental health issues.

The gathering at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center announced the distribution of $650,000 in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to 16 different organizations.

The grants for the groups provide mental healthcare services ranging from psychiatry to horse therapy, and are a part of the governor’s $10 million investment in veterans’ programs across Wisconsin.

Veterans are more susceptible to such ailments as suicidal ideation, PTSD, and depression than the general public is.