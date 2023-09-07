Wisconsin Radio Network

Evers says he’ll veto Republican tax cut

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor will reject a Republican tax cut proposal if it reaches his desk. Governor Tony Evers posted Wednesday on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, calling the $2.9 billion tax cut that Republicans in the state Assembly plan to pass next week “irresponsible.”

Republicans in the state Assembly are likely to pass the tax cut on Tuesday. Evers rejected a similar Republican proposal when he signed the state budget in July.

Evers and Republican legislative leaders remain at odds over the state government’s projected $4 billion surplus, with the governor calling for investments in education, health care and child care. The governor has called a special session for September 20 to address that issue as part of a larger workforce development package.