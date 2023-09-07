Evers says he’ll veto Republican tax cut

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor will reject a Republican tax cut proposal if it reaches his desk. Governor Tony Evers posted Wednesday on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, calling the $2.9 billion tax cut that Republicans in the state Assembly plan to pass next week “irresponsible.”

I delivered on my promise of proposing a 10% middle-class tax cut that provided $1.2 billion in targeted tax relief to working families, seniors, caregivers, parents, and veteran families because I believe that when we deliver tax relief, we should do it responsibly. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) September 6, 2023

Republicans in the state Assembly are likely to pass the tax cut on Tuesday. Evers rejected a similar Republican proposal when he signed the state budget in July.

Evers and Republican legislative leaders remain at odds over the state government’s projected $4 billion surplus, with the governor calling for investments in education, health care and child care. The governor has called a special session for September 20 to address that issue as part of a larger workforce development package.